Healing room reopens with prayer

FALLBROOK – The Holy Spirit Prayer & Healing Ministry held its reopening Oct. 10. This team is available to pray, free of cost, for anyone who is suffering physically, emotionally, mentally or spiritually.

The healing rooms, located at 300 N. Brandon, Suite 22, are an accepting, loving, safe and confidential environment where anyone, Christian or not, can come and receive private prayer from a team of trained Christians who are called for this purpose.

With the reopening, they will be following all safety precaution guidelines set by the County of San Diego to ensure everyone’s safety. They will also be adding an additional outdoor tent to ensure proper social distancing.

For those who are not able or comfortable receiving prayer in person at this time, they may message the team from the website, https://fallbrookhealingprayers.org/, and a team member will contact them.

During these uncertain times, everyone could use a dose of hope, so all are invited to come on over to the healing rooms and receive theirs.

Submitted by the Holy Spirit Prayer & Healing Ministry.