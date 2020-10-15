Hofstra University recognizes spring graduates

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – About 2,000 Hofstra University students earned their undergraduate, graduate or law degrees this spring and summer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual commencement ceremonies were held Aug. 23.

Fallbrook residents Donia Firooz earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and Alyson Sann earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, public policy and public service.

Submitted by Hofstra University.