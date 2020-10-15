Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Hofstra University recognizes spring graduates

 
Last updated 10/14/2020 at 5:12pm



HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – About 2,000 Hofstra University students earned their undergraduate, graduate or law degrees this spring and summer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual commencement ceremonies were held Aug. 23.

Fallbrook residents Donia Firooz earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and Alyson Sann earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, public policy and public service.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked private university that offers small classes and personal attention, with the resources, technology and facilities of a large university. Its community of 11,000 students from around the world is dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers.

Submitted by Hofstra University.

 

