Hospice to celebrate memory of loved ones Nov. 15

ESCONDIDO – The community is invited to Light Up a Life, a special candle-lighting ceremony that celebrates the people whose lives have warmed their hearts and whose memories illuminate their lives. This holiday tradition, hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice, has been adapted to ensure public safety through social distancing.

Attendees will stroll through a beautifully lit pathway of luminaria, while enjoying music, hearing inspirational messages and lighting a candle in memory of their special person. Guests and staff will remain 6 feet apart and will be required to wear face masks.

This uplifting family-friendly event will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, from 4-6 p.m., at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Registration is required at http://www.elizabethhospice.org/light. Admission and parking are free.

In support of The Elizabeth Hospice’s nonprofit mission, a donation of $50 is suggested. Individuals can receive a 2020 keepsake ornament with a $100 donation or a personalized ornament with a donation of $250 or more.

Information on sponsorship opportunities can be found at http://www.elizabethhospice.org/light or by calling 760-796-3708.

Submitted by Elizabeth Hospice.