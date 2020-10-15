Marching Warriors cancel trip plans

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Marching Warriors and Band Boosters are saddened to announce that they are no longer to make their planned trip to Hawaii. The Marching Warriors had been invited to participate in the historic 75th commemoration of the end of World War II. Due to COVID-19, the original 2020 commemoration and parade were canceled.

After reviewing the options given the band, concerns of future events due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the inability to fully fundraise, it is with heavy hearts that the decision was made to focus on keeping the music program funded versus also trying to continue to fund this expensive trip in parallel.

The Warrior Band Booster organization greatly appreciates the outpouring of support they received from the community and donors. All of the donated money will remain within the band program and instead will be used for the betterment of the marching band and provide direct support of the students.

The donations that were received will be put toward instrument purchases, repairs, uniforms, and various upkeep of the band program during these challenging times.

While the band boosters are saddened for the students to not go on this trip, they are excited to continue to provide direct support for musical education to the students as well as reciprocate the support received to the Fallbrook community.

Any questions can be sent to [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Marching Warriors and Band Boosters.