Treasurer-Tax Collector mails over 1 million property tax bills

SAN DIEGO – Much has changed in 2020, but one thing remains constant: property taxes. San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced his office started mailing more than 1 million 2020-2021 secured property tax bills Oct. 1.

“These property tax bills are expected to generate $7.27 billion – money on which our local cities and the county depend,” said McAllister. “Public health, voting administration, schools, and many more essential services are funded by property tax dollars, so we encourage you to pay your taxes as early as possible.”

All 1,004,808 tax bills are available now at sdttc.com to view and pay. Property owners can pay online for free using an e-check (electronic check). Taxpayers will also get an immediate, emailed receipt for payment confirmation if they use the online payment system at sdttc.com.

The first property tax installment is due Nov. 1, 2020, and becomes delinquent after Dec. 10, 2020. The second installment is due Feb. 1, 2021, and becomes delinquent after April 12, 2021.

The delinquent dates will not be extended due to COVID-19. If someone cannot pay their property taxes on time due to COVID-19, they must submit a penalty cancellation request, along with their payment and printed evidence to prove how they were impacted. More information can be found on the Tax Collector's COVID-19 information page.

The total amount owed by property taxpayers is $370 million more than last year’s total of $6.9 billion. Rising home prices and new residential units are contributing to the increase.

“The number of parcels in San Diego County grew by 3,779. Most of that increase was due to new condos, but we did see a rise in 1,903 single family homes as well,” said McAllister.

Property owners who have not received their tax bill by Oct. 31 can find their tax bill information online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office toll free at 877-829-4732.

Submitted by the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's office.