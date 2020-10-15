Shoutout SoCal features Ragland

Natasha Ragland shows a series of her paintings, "Ladies with Parasols," that she made as a relief from COVID-19.

RAINBOW – Natasha Ragland has been selected to be featured in Shoutout SoCal's online publication, recognizing artists and creatives in San Diego County and telling why they pursued a creative career.

Ragland's feature can be found at https://shoutoutsocal.com/meet-natasha-ragland-artist-pianist-music-instructor-songwriter/.

As an example of her creative process, Ragland shared how she created the paintings in the photo.

"To avoid the day to day monotony that we all feel during this shutdown, we went to the beach," Ragland said. "I photographed the shore and later had my nieces, my sist...