Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Sodium – hold the salt please

A little salt for taste is almost second nature for many people. It is sitting right there on the dining room table. Extra flavor makes the meal that much better. Fries without salt, chips without salt or sushi without soy sauce seems unreasonable. Soups are filled with it, and anything teriyaki is appealing.

Sodium gets a bad rap and for good cause. Don't be misled: our bodies do need sodium. However, most folks have trouble sticking to the amount they are supposed to not exceed per day. So here are numbers according to the "The 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans."

For adults, the uppe...