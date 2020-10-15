New grant helps San Diego Sheriff's Department stop impaired drivers

SAN DIEGO – The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department a $744,100 grant that will fund a year’s worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“We are thankful to once again partner with OTS in our ongoing efforts to keep impaired drivers off San Diego County roadways,” Sheriff Bill Gore said.

Impaired driving checkpoints, patrols and distracted driving/traffic enforcement will all be funded by the grant. The goal is to reduce impaired driving-related crashes and deaths...