Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Parkinson's Support Group to hear about danger zones

 
Last updated 10/14/2020 at 5:59pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group meet virtually, Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The speaker will be Kindra French, CAPS, SHSS, and she will talk about “Neutralizing the Danger Zones.”

French is a certified aging-in-place specialist and senior home safety specialist. In 2015, she and her husband Gary opened their business, 101 Mobility of San Diego, to help people to live safely and independently at home.

She currently serves as president of the San Diego Chapter of the National Aging in Place Council, serves on the San Diego Fall Prevention Task Force and is...



