BWC learns about The White Rainbow Project

FALLBROOK – The Bonsall Woman's Club's September meeting normally kicks off the new club year with a special program. It is during this initial meeting, the incoming board, headed by the new president, Peggy Durling, sets the tempo for the coming year. And the updated 2020-2021 yearbooks are usually distributed to the membership. However, COVID restrictions prompted a virtual meeting, so the

special program was presented via video conferencing.

Program chairperson Laurie Criscenti introduced Linda Mandrayar, who started the nonprofit "The White Rainbow Project" to empower widowed women...