Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BWC learns about The White Rainbow Project

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/14/2020 at 6:20pm

woman in car

Village News/Courtesy photo

Bonsall Woman's Club Past President Joan Kaford receives her new yearbook at the drive-by distribution.

FALLBROOK – The Bonsall Woman's Club's September meeting normally kicks off the new club year with a special program. It is during this initial meeting, the incoming board, headed by the new president, Peggy Durling, sets the tempo for the coming year. And the updated 2020-2021 yearbooks are usually distributed to the membership. However, COVID restrictions prompted a virtual meeting, so the

special program was presented via video conferencing.

Program chairperson Laurie Criscenti introduced Linda Mandrayar, who started the nonprofit "The White Rainbow Project" to empower widowed women...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020