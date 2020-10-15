Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

U.S. Census Bureau and Native American communities work together to ensure every person is counted

 
Last updated 10/15/2020



WASHINGTON – The U.S. Census Bureau is working with tribal leaders to encourage American Indian and Alaska Native communities to participate in the 2020 Census before time runs out. In the 2010 Census, the American Indians and Alaska Native population living on reservations was undercounted by 4.9% – one of the highest undercounts of any group.

To collect responses, census takers are making a final effort, visiting reservation areas where allowed and calling households to help individuals with responding to the 2020 Census. The deadline has been extended to Oct. 31.

As of Oct. 6, the t...



