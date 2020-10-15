Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett declared Monday, Oct. 12, that Americans “deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written," encapsulating her conservative approach to the law that has Republicans excited about the prospect of her taking the place of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day.

Barrett spoke about her judicial philosophy, her experience and her large family at the end of the first day of her fast-tracked confirmation hearings that Senate Democrats are using to try and brand her a threat...