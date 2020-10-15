Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Robert Hughes
Special to Village News 

Household debt service drops to a record low

 
Last updated 10/16/2020 at 12:14pm



Data from the Federal Reserve show the household financial obligations ratio, minimum debt service payments plus other financial obligation payments as a share of disposable income, plunged to an all-time low of 13.64% in the second quarter. Within that measure, the total debt service ratio, minimum debt services payments as a share of disposable income, dropped to 8.69% with mortgage debt service coming in at 3.72% and other consumer debt service requiring 4.97%.

Rendered 10/17/2020 08:38