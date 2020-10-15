Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in solo vehicle rollover in Rainbow

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/16/2020 at 9:10am



   RAINBOW (CNS) - One person was killed and two others suffered serious injuries Friday, Oct. 16 in a solo vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 just south of the Riverside County line, authorities said.

   The crash, involving a Honda Civic, was reported around 7:15 a.m. on northbound I-15 just north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

   The car was heading northbound in the left lane when it veered into a construction site, overturned several times and hit a concrete barrier, said North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

   One of the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/16/2020 11:53