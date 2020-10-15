1 killed, 2 seriously injured in solo vehicle rollover in Rainbow

RAINBOW (CNS) - One person was killed and two others suffered serious injuries Friday, Oct. 16 in a solo vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 just south of the Riverside County line, authorities said.

The crash, involving a Honda Civic, was reported around 7:15 a.m. on northbound I-15 just north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The car was heading northbound in the left lane when it veered into a construction site, overturned several times and hit a concrete barrier, said North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

One of the...