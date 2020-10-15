1 killed, 2 seriously injured in solo vehicle rollover near Rainbow

TEMECULA (CNS) - A woman was killed Friday, Oct. 16 and two others were seriously injured in a rollover crash in a construction zone on Interstate 15 near Rainbow.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. on the northbound I-15, just north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard and inside Riverside County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Mike Lassig said a 29-year-old Upland man, whose name was withheld pending notification of his family, was at the wheel of a 1993 Honda Civic going about 70 mph when he entered an area of the freeway undergoing resurfacing.

``The motorist...