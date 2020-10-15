66-year-old man missing from Riverside; Silver Alert issued for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Silver Alert was issued for San Diego County and five other counties for a 66-year-old man, who suffers from a medical condition and went missing in Riverside this afternoon.

Jimmie Johnson was last seen about 5 p.m. near Arlington Avenue and Tyler Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Johnson may be wearing a dark blue shirt with beige and burgundy stripes, red pajama bottoms, brown slippers and a black hat, the CHP reported.

Johnson, who may become disoriented, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the CHP.

Silver Alerts were also issued Wednesday evening in Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Imperial counties.

Authorities circulated a photo of Johnson and urged anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.

The Silver Alert program was established to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired individuals, according to the CHP.