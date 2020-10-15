Bomb Squad Electric seeks to help the community

John Stotz, left, dedicated his life to coaching his sons, Gavin Stotz and Connor Stotz, right, during their early years of baseball.

FALLBROOK – Bomb Squad Electric, LLC, is a company created in honor of John Stotz, a devoted son, brother, husband, father, friend and Marine Corps veteran, as a means to strengthen the community and make strides toward the greater good of revitalizing the planet.

Solar power is the center of the business, just as the Sun is the center of the universe. It provides a multitude of benefits, not only for the planet, but for the individuals who seek to improve environmental health across the world.

Connor Stotz is an experienced solar consultant who, after traveling and specializing in sales...