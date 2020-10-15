Caralampio to represent District 4 on FUHSD Board of Trustees

Local teacher Oscar E. Caralampio is running unopposed for the District 4 seat on the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees.

After the Nov. 3 election, Oscar E. Caralampio will be seated in the District 4 seat of the Fallbrook Union High School District due to the fact that he's running unopposed as is Eddie Jones in District 5.

Each of the candidates were sent questions by Village News so that readers could get a little more insight into the candidates that will be filling FUHSD Board of Trustees seats in the near future.

Jones did not respond to the questions prior to the press deadline, but his answers will be included in future editions of the newspaper if he responds.

What inspired you to run for the board s...