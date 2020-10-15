Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

De Meo wants to switch from schools to fire departments in NCFPD race

 
Last updated 10/16/2020 at 9:52am

Lee J. De Meo is running for the District 1 seat on the North County Fire Protection District Board of Directors against David Kennedy. Village News/Courtesy photo

For the last six years, Lee J. De Meo has served as a trustee on the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees, now he wants to become a director in District 1 on the North County Fire Protection District Board of Directors.

De Meo, along with his opponent David Kennedy, were sent questions by Village News so that readers could get a little more insight into each of the candidates and their priorities.

Kennedy did not respond to the questions prior to the press deadline, but his answers will be included in future editions of the newspaper if he responds.

Why do you feel you are...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

