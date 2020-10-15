Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD approves debt refinancing for wastewater treatment plant

 
The Fallbrook Public Utility District approved the refinancing of its debt for FPUD’s wastewater treatment plant.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0, Monday, Sept. 28, to approve the authorizing resolution for the refinancing and to approve the form of the documents for the transaction. FPUD staff will finalize the documents closer to the sale of the bonds.

The wastewater treatment plant was rehabilitated to increase the facility’s reliability and improve compliance with regulatory requirements, and the upgrades also allowed for storage of recycled water.

The new dechlorination facility ensures c...



