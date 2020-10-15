Heat wave persists in San Diego County but relief will arrive this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Triple-digit heat is expected once again Friday, Oct. 16 in many San Diego County communities, but relief from the scorching conditions will arrive this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The high pressure system fueling the heat wave will linger for another day, then temperatures will begin dropping on Saturday and keep dropping through the middle of next week, forecasters said.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. today in coastal areas and the western valleys.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned...