Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

JoAnn Lopez appointed to FUESD Governing Board

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/16/2020 at 9:27am

JoAnn Lopez

JoAnn Lopez will serve on the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board for the remainder of former board member Patty De Jong's term.

FUESD's board voted 3-1 to appoint Lopez to fill the empty board seat Monday, Oct. 12, after interviewing two candidates – Lopez and Karen Arter – in open session. Lopez was sworn in at the same meeting.

Sharing her qualifications with the board, Lopez said she worked as an educator for 30 years, primarily in the Vista Unified School District.

"I worked as a teacher, as an assistant principal and eventually as a principal in that distric...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020