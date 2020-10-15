JoAnn Lopez appointed to FUESD Governing Board

JoAnn Lopez will serve on the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board for the remainder of former board member Patty De Jong's term.

FUESD's board voted 3-1 to appoint Lopez to fill the empty board seat Monday, Oct. 12, after interviewing two candidates – Lopez and Karen Arter – in open session. Lopez was sworn in at the same meeting.

Sharing her qualifications with the board, Lopez said she worked as an educator for 30 years, primarily in the Vista Unified School District.

"I worked as a teacher, as an assistant principal and eventually as a principal in that distric...