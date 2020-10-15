Johnson, Moss, Mack, McSorley seek Rainbow board seats

Two Rainbow Municipal Water District board seats will have contested elections this year.

Hayden Hamilton was unopposed for a second term in the Division 2 seat. Helene Brazier is retiring as the Division 1 director and Rainbow committee members Julie Johnson and Pam Moss are seeking that seat. Current Division 5 board member Michael Mack is being challenged by current Vallecitos School District board member Kathy McSorley. Division 1 includes Morro Hills, Bonsall, and Vista Valley while Division 5 is in Rainbow and also covers new development projects east of Interstate 15.

Johnson is pr...