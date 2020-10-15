Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Monday is deadline to register to vote in San Diego County

 
Last updated 10/17/2020 at 3:56pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Monday is the deadline for San Diego County residents to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

County residents will need to register or re-register to vote if they are not registered in San Diego County, recently moved or changed their name.

County residents can check their registration status online at sdvote.com.

If they are not registered or need to change their registration, they will be able to complete an online registration form.

If their signature is confirmed through records at the Department of Motor Vehicles, it will automatically be sent to the...



