San Diego County adds 380 new COVID-19 cases, death toll unchanged

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 380 new COVID-19 infections Monday, Oct. 19, raising the region's total case count to 52,735 as the county awaits data from the state tomorrow which could forecast a tipping point toward closing some businesses again.

No new deaths were reported Monday, and the death toll remains at 853.

On Tuesday, the county will receive an update about its data from the California Department of Public Health and how it fits into the state's four-tier reopening plan. Rising case rates could tip San Diego County into the ``purple'' t...