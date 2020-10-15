Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego County reports 143 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 17 community outbreaks

 
Last updated 10/15/2020 at 6:17pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 143 new COVID-19 infections and three virus-related deaths, raising the cumulative caseload to 51,470 and the number of fatalities to 847, amid a rise in confirmed community outbreaks.

One woman and two men died between Oct. 2-14, and their ages ranged from early 70s to late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the county Health & Human Services Agency.

Of the 8,315 tests reported Thursday, 2% returned positive, keeping the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases at 3%. The seven-da...



