Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego Sheriff's Department awarded grant to battle alcohol-related crime

 
Last updated 10/14/2020 at 4:38pm



SAN DIEGO – Sheriff Bill Gore announced Oct. 5 that the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a $97,500 grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control to battle alcohol-related crime. The grant is one of 50 awarded in California to local law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership Program.

These grants strengthen local law enforcement efforts by combining the efforts of local deputies, police officers and ABC agents. ABC agents have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws and can help communities reduce alcohol-related problems.

