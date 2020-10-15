San Diego Sheriff's Department awarded grant to battle alcohol-related crime

SAN DIEGO – Sheriff Bill Gore announced Oct. 5 that the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a $97,500 grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control to battle alcohol-related crime. The grant is one of 50 awarded in California to local law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership Program.

These grants strengthen local law enforcement efforts by combining the efforts of local deputies, police officers and ABC agents. ABC agents have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws and can help communities reduce alcohol-related problems.

The Alcohol...