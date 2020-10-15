SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 10/16/2020 at 12:08pm
Oct. 4
E. Mission Rd @ S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of narcotics for sale, sale of narcotics, possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of controlled substance, outstanding misdemeanor warrant
Oct. 5
4300 block Los Padres Dr Fraud
300 block N. Orange Ave Burglary
3400 block Live Oak Creek Cr Burglary
600 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
38400 block Sandia Creek Dr Vehicle burglary
3400 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
Oct. 6
3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
100 b...
