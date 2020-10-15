Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 10/16/2020 at 12:08pm



Oct. 4

E. Mission Rd @ S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of narcotics for sale, sale of narcotics, possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of controlled substance, outstanding misdemeanor warrant

Oct. 5

4300 block Los Padres Dr Fraud

300 block N. Orange Ave Burglary

3400 block Live Oak Creek Cr Burglary

600 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

38400 block Sandia Creek Dr Vehicle burglary

3400 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

Oct. 6

3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

100 b...



