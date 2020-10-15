Suspending the Constitution

What’s the big deal of having Supreme Court justices who base their decisions on the Constitution?

Your rights are protected by the Supreme Court. Not the politicians. The Founding Fathers had seen tyrannical governments and that’s why they created our freedoms as God given, not granted by politicians who are concerned with their own power.

You have the right of peaceful assembly which is essential to the other rights but stands alone. You have the right to free speech, free press, religious freedom, etc.

No one would think about suspending our Constitution or our Constitutional r...