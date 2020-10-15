Trump must go

Trump, upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed Hospital, said: "Don't be afraid of the coronavirus [COVID-19], don't let it dominate your lives." To see video: Google (or other browser): "Trump tells supporters 'don't be afraid of coronavirus in new video"

This is absolutely beyond the pale. From the start, Trump has flouted the recommendations of the CDC and continues to set a horrible example for his followers. Thanks to his failure to lead, there are now more than 200,000 Americans who don’t have to “fear” COVID-19 anymore. That number would have been far smaller, had...