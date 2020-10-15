City council, school board candidates speak at 'Slave No More' event

A group of members of the community gathered at Temecula City Hall for an event called "Slave No More California" to speak about rallying support in opening businesses and the freedom to choose during the COVID-19 pandemic, signing a petition to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom and to raise awareness about child sex trafficking, Oct. 11.

Two candidates in local Temecula elections spoke at a “Slave No More California” event Sunday, Oct. 11, at Temecula City Hall condemning public health restrictions.

Sonia Perez, a candidate for Temecula City Council District 4 and primary organizer of the rally, said the message of the event was “that freedom isn’t free” and “our freedoms are being taken away, one by one.”

“That’s why this was called Slave No More California,” Perez said. “We have mandates at public schools that are taking the parents’ rights away. We have a city that’s not allowing us to walk into...