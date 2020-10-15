County's 2019 climate action efforts reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Amount reduced equals GHGs from 14 million gallons of gasoline

SAN DIEGO – In 2019, the county of San Diego made significant progress toward reducing its carbon footprint in communities and local government operations. According to its Annual Monitoring Report, which tracks the county’s strategies and 26 specific measures to reduce greenhouse gases, the County has met 98% of its 2020 target.

By implementing the measures in its 2018 Climate Action Plan, the County reduced 130,075 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) in one year. This is equivalent to reducing the same amount of GHG emissions that result from 14,636,548 gallons of gaso...