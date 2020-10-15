Free transit rides on Election Day to help voters get to the polls

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District announced Sept. 29 that the agencies will host the region’s third “Free Ride Day” Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Fixed-route bus and rail services will be free for everyone to use throughout San Diego County, ensuring residents are able to reach their polling place and exercise their right to vote.

“Free Ride Day this year has a different purpose than in past years,” said Nathan Fletcher, MTS Board Chair and San Diego County Supervisor. “We are holding it on one of the most important days for our countr...