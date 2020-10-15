Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Free transit rides on Election Day to help voters get to the polls

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/15/2020 at 5:57pm



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District announced Sept. 29 that the agencies will host the region’s third “Free Ride Day” Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Fixed-route bus and rail services will be free for everyone to use throughout San Diego County, ensuring residents are able to reach their polling place and exercise their right to vote.

“Free Ride Day this year has a different purpose than in past years,” said Nathan Fletcher, MTS Board Chair and San Diego County Supervisor. “We are holding it on one of the most important days for our countr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020