Scripps Health opens 85,000-square-foot Medical Center Jefferson in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Scripps Health announced Monday, Oct. 19 it has opened Scripps Medical Center Jefferson in Oceanside, giving the nonprofit health care system its largest North County outpatient operation.

Located at 2205 Vista Way near state Route 78, the 85,915-square-foot, three-story site was built to offer a range of outpatient services including primary care, cardiology, neurology, obstetrics/gynecology, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics and pediatrics, along with imaging, outpatient surgery, urgent care and same-day walk-in care.

``We are excited to open this comprehensive...