Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Thousands of women to march, participate in pre-election demonstrations

 
Last updated 10/17/2020 at 11:30am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thousands of women nationwide were expected to participate in a series pre-election demonstrations Saturday, Oct. 17, including one at San Diego's Balboa Park, focusing on women's reproductive issues, getting out the vote and protesting the Trump Administration's efforts to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A number of virtual events, voter registration drives, phone banking efforts and text messaging campaigns are also planned.

``There are over 400 being planned around the country and Pasadena is one of them,'' organizer Jenna Karvunidis, w...



