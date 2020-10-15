Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Boys Water Polo readying for cold weather season

 
Last updated 10/16/2020 at 12:18pm

If the world were normal, the Fallbrook Union High School Boys Water Polo team would be in the midst of their season right this moment.

Warm days, longer days, no need for parkas.

Head coach Bill Richardson knows things are going to be different when the boys open their training in mid-December and games in early January.

"It will be in play in the dark and all those fun things," he said. "I used to coach the girls. So, I remember the flu season and no lights, rainstorms and I'm going to have to buy a parka, I guess."

Another interesting hurdle to overcome is the fact that the boys and girl...



