Mo Forza, Ebeko win Santa Anita stakes races

Santa Anita Park had three stakes races the weekend of Oct. 2-4, and San Luis Rey Training Center colts trained by Peter Miller won two of them.

Mo Forza won the Grade 2 City of Hope Mile Stakes which was held Oct. 3. Ebeko finished first in the Oct. 4 Zuma Beach Stakes. Both races were 1 mile on Santa Anita's turf course. Both horses entered the stretch in fourth place before taking the lead during the stretch.

The City of Hope Mile Stakes is for horses 3 years old and up. Mo Forza was ridden by Flavien Prat.

Prat and Mo Forza broke sixth among the seven entries in the race. Bob and Jackie...