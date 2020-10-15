Mo Forza, Ebeko win Santa Anita stakes races
Last updated 10/16/2020 at 12:10pm
Santa Anita Park had three stakes races the weekend of Oct. 2-4, and San Luis Rey Training Center colts trained by Peter Miller won two of them.
Mo Forza won the Grade 2 City of Hope Mile Stakes which was held Oct. 3. Ebeko finished first in the Oct. 4 Zuma Beach Stakes. Both races were 1 mile on Santa Anita's turf course. Both horses entered the stretch in fourth place before taking the lead during the stretch.
The City of Hope Mile Stakes is for horses 3 years old and up. Mo Forza was ridden by Flavien Prat.
Prat and Mo Forza broke sixth among the seven entries in the race. Bob and Jackie...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)