FCAT is fighting for our planet

FALLBROOK – Will Shakespeare, climate reality leader and past chairman of Fallbrook Land Conservancy will speak at a Zoom meeting Oct. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m. His talk, "Fighting for our Planet," is hosted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

Shakespeare said, "There's hope if we act. It's not just doom and gloom though I will address the good, bad and ugly." The goal is to leave people with ideas as to what they can individually do, though by themselves it's not enough. "It all helps to be a good steward of the planet."

The bigger challenge is to get governments and corporations, world...