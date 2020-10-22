Our family lost a beautiful strong woman, Oct. 11, 2020, when our Abuela Felicita "Phyllis" M. Rodriguez died and went to her rightful place in heaven. She was a force in all our lives.

I do not know where to begin to capture the immeasurable hole we have in our hearts. She was born July 4, 1926. She lived 94 years and was a trailblazer in this life.

A sister, aunt, friend, neighbor, cousin, a first generation Mexican American, World War II hero's wife, a working mother to eight children, during the early 70s while in her 40s, she became a widow and a single working mother, employed at Fallbrook Hospital working her way to the top and retired as the head cook.

On her own, she bought a new home, drove a bright red Sporty Toyota Corolla SR5 in the 80s and 90s. During World War II, she worked for Douglas Aircraft as an assembler as Phyllis the riveter.

She was born in Alberhill, growing up in a two-room row house with dirt floors and a wood burning stove for heating and cooking. They did not have electricity until she was 16 years of age.

Our mother, our grandmother, our great-grandmother did not hesitate to let you know where she stood so you would not dare make her mad. She loved us all deeply.

She lived through great hardships and losses and never quit. Even in these final weeks and days in hospice – the hospice nurse just a couple of days ago said she should lay down and rest in bed. When the nurse left, she got out of bed to sit in her chair. Her response when she was caught was "Lazy people stay in bed."

April, one of her grandchildren, once asked, "How did you do it all?

Her answer, "Don't sit. If you sit before you get everything done, you won't get back up to finish."

She finally can sit and rest. She got it all done. We will miss her dearly, love her always.

Survived by eight children: Dorothy Hyde, Teresa Pritchard, Eddie Rodriguez, Gilbert Rodriguez, Danny Rodriguez, Irene Book, Gerald Rodriguez and Virginia Rodriguez and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.