FWC to honor veterans

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club is holding its meetings via Zoom to comply with the governor's mandate, as well as the California Federation of Women's Clubs. The club's board members are meeting regularly online via Zoom and in person, following social distancing protocols.

Member meetings are monthly, on the second Tuesday of each month. FWC invites community members to join the meetings as a guest or new member. November's member meeting will be a tribute to veterans. The guest presenter will be Chris Ingraham, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander here in Fallbrook. The d...