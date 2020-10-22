Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FWC to honor veterans

 
Last updated 10/21/2020 at 11:55am

scarecrows dressed as women

Village News/Courtesy photo

These silent ladies represent woman's clubs through the decades.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club is holding its meetings via Zoom to comply with the governor's mandate, as well as the California Federation of Women's Clubs. The club's board members are meeting regularly online via Zoom and in person, following social distancing protocols.

Member meetings are monthly, on the second Tuesday of each month. FWC invites community members to join the meetings as a guest or new member. November's member meeting will be a tribute to veterans. The guest presenter will be Chris Ingraham, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander here in Fallbrook. The d...



