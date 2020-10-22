It is with deep sadness that the Royer family announces the passing of Harvey John Royer. Harvey, aged 89, passed away peacefully Aug. 29, 2020, due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis and old age.

Harvey was born on the 28th of May 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Carmen Dantos. The hallmark of Harvey's life was his 68 year love affair with his wife Floyce.

Harvey joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 during the Korean War. While stationed at Ellington AFB in Texas, he met Floyce Taylor at a Galveston Beach, fell in love and quickly married her in 1952.

Harvey and Floyce moved to Fallbrook in 1970 where Floyce continues to live. Harvey was a lifelong adventurer, aviator and sailor.

He is survived by Floyce, his wife of 67 years, his brother Robert, his four children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Harvey was one of the Air Force's first test pilots graduating from the Aerospace Test Pilot School in 1960.

In 1962, Harvey was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, a medal awarded to any pilot of the U.S. Armed Forces for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in flight. Specifically, Harvey was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for intentionally flying his T-33 aircraft into a category 5 tornado in Oklahoma to determine how much damage the aircraft could withstand and test the survivability of the aircraft.

Later Harvey managed to reach an official altitude record with his prepared F-104C aircraft after taking off from Edwards AFB. Harvey flew his F-104C to 31,513 m (103,389 ft), a record at that time.

Harvey was an optimist who always saw the good in every person and every situation. He loved adventure, was a blue water sailor who sailed to the San Blas islands in Ecuador, Hawaii, and many destinations in California including many of the Channel Islands. He was an active member of the Santa Margarita Yacht Club from1980 till the end of his life, where he served as Commodore in 1983.