Historical society museums open on Sundays

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society is now open at The Heritage Center at Rocky Crest Road at Hill Avenue Sundays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the new exhibits in air-conditioned comfort in the Main Museum, The Pittenger House, the Gem & Mineral Room and The Ford Room, watch historical videos, research their family’s history, delve into the collection of local newspapers from over a hundred years, talk to the knowledgeable docents about Fallbrook’s rich agricultural and railroad history and just have a pleasant time.

For more information, call 760-723-4125 or...