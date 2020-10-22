Vallecitos School District to compensate teachers for coronavirus impacts

Students arrive on campus at Vallecitos Elementary School in Rainbow for a day of learning while following social distancing guidelines.

The agreement between the Vallecitos School District and the Vallecitos Educators Association has been amended to account for the teachers' additional activity due to coronavirus impacts.

A 5-0 Vallecitos School District board vote Oct. 13 approved the addendum to the agreement with the teachers. The amendment covers teacher testing, hybrid on-campus student days, and a teacher preparation day.

"We just continue to work collaboratively to help support our distance learning model," said Vallecitos School District Superintendent Maritza Koeppen, who is also the principal of Vallecitos Element...