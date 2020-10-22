All events canceled at Pechanga Casino for first three months of 2021

TEMECULA (CNS) - Concerts and other events scheduled for the first three months of 2021 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula will be postponed to unconfirmed dates later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The announcement includes the casino's New Year's Eve celebrations, which typically draw large crowds to eat, drink and enjoy a variety of live music options.

"Pechanga has become renowned in recent years for the best New Year's Eve celebration in Southern California, so it is disappointing to cancel events and gatherings reserved for this special day,'' Pechanga Development Corp. President Jared Munoa said. "Considering the ongoing COVID conditions in Southern California, this is a very prudent measure. We are grateful for the team's efforts to provide the best and most comprehensive health and safety measures.''

Scheduled acts included Chaka Khan and Pitbull. Most of the shows had been slated for the Pechanga Theater and the Summit Events Center. Officials said concerts and other events will be rescheduled for a later date in 2021 depending on the availability of the artists, although some performers may cancel altogether.

New concert dates will posted on the resort website, http://www.pechanga.com, when they are confirmed.

The announcement follows a similar one in June by Pechanga officials canceling entertainment for the rest of 2020.

Officials said current ticket holders will be admitted to the future shows, or they can request refunds, either directly through the resort, or via Ticketmaster, which Pechanga uses for some events. Ticket holders have until Dec. 31 to request refunds.

Anyone who purchased through Pechanga and is seeking a refund should call 888-810-8871, or email [email protected], to submit a request.