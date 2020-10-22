Blanket Project supports animal sanctuary fundraiser
Last updated 10/21/2020 at 3:06pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project supported the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary by donating a star-shaped Christmas hand-crocheted blanket to be in a silent auction at their fundraising Christmas Store.
The store, located near Major Market on Main Avenue, will be open from Nov. 7 through Dec. 29, Tuesdays through Sundays with varying hours.
New and gently used holiday items can be donated to this store, the largest annual fundraiser for the no-kill, all volunteer run sanctuary for cats and dogs. One hundred percent of the profits go to the animal sanctuary so all are encouraged to go...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)