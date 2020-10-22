Blanket Project supports animal sanctuary fundraiser

Fallbrook Blanket Project President Carmen Willard, left, and Laura Turley Denny, co-chair of the Christmas Store, display the star-shaped blanket that will be in the store's silent auction to benefit the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project supported the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary by donating a star-shaped Christmas hand-crocheted blanket to be in a silent auction at their fundraising Christmas Store.

The store, located near Major Market on Main Avenue, will be open from Nov. 7 through Dec. 29, Tuesdays through Sundays with varying hours.

New and gently used holiday items can be donated to this store, the largest annual fundraiser for the no-kill, all volunteer run sanctuary for cats and dogs. One hundred percent of the profits go to the animal sanctuary so all are encouraged to go...