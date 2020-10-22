Air Pollution Control District's kid's calendar contest is back

Entries from last year's Air Pollution Control District's kid's calendar contest include these two pictures.

The "calend-air" contest is back! San Diego County's Air Pollution Control District is calling on local student artists to submit their original artwork illustrating the importance of clean air in the district's 2021 Kids' Calendar Contest.

The annual contest is a cool way for local kindergarten through 12th grade students to see their art get published and to make a difference by helping the APCD reduce air pollution and protect the public.

Students are invited to mail their original artwork showing ways to reduce air pollution by Nov. 20. Entry forms can be found at https://www.sdapcd.org...