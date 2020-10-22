If COVID-19 symptoms arise, don't wait to get tested

A recent analysis of San Diego County data revealed that San Diegans are waiting an average of 3.5 days after symptoms develop before they get a COVID-19 test.

The delay could result in further COVID-19 exposures, especially if people do not isolate themselves from others.

“People should get tested immediately after they start feeling sick,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “They should also isolate themselves to avoid exposing those around them.”

Because there is substantial spread of COVID-19 in the community, people who start feeling sick should assu...