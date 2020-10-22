Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Komen IE's More Than Pink Walk goes virtual

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2020 at 11:26am

Janice Lovendahl

Village News/Courtesy photo

Janice Lovendahl is ready to begin her walk in the virtual More Than Pink Walk to support Susan G. Komen Inland Empire's work to combat breast cancer and support breast cancer patients and survivors. Participants like Lovendahl were asked to record portions of their walk during the virtual event.

According to Susan G. Komen Inland Empire Executive Director Jill Eaton, the breast cancer organization being forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to host its second annual More Than Pink Walk virtually may have been a blessing.

"It was somewhat of a challenge to a degree, but it also allowed us to really continue to expand our footprint," Eaton said. "Our affiliate is two counties, Riverside and San Bernardino, which happened to be the largest counties in the United States. By going virtual, we actually were touching a larger footprint.

"We had new teams that came in from outside of the immedia...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/22/2020 16:41