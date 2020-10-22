State Fund launches injury and illness prevention program builder

PLEASANTON, Calif. – State Compensation Insurance Fund launched State Fund’s IIPP Builderˢ ͫ, a free online tool available to all California employers, designed to help create a complete, effective Injury and Illness Prevention Program for their businesses.

Many employers are unaware that state law mandates an IIPP and, should Cal/OSHA visit, they could end up with a citation, the most frequent of workplace violations.

From responsibility for the program to record keeping, the builder guides users through each of the eight parts of an IIPP, asking questions about their current safety...