2020 may be unpredictable, but not for these candidates

It’s fair to say the vast majority of voters already know who they will be voting for president this year, if they haven’t already voted — not that it matters much in California, which will almost certainly lend its 55 electoral votes to Joe Biden.

But what about down-ballot elections?

The highest profile local race, between Darrell Issa and Ammar Campa-Najjar for the 50th Congressional District, appears to be a statistical dead heat, some polling has shown, giving local voters a unique chance to determine whether Democrats will expand their majority in the U.S. House of Representativ...